PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man is in police custody after a traffic stop revealed several pounds of drugs and guns, along with other crimes committed, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On August 8, just before 5:00 a.m., Porterville Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 600 block of West Putnam Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers say 47-year-old Kevin Russell, the driver of the vehicle, showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and he was arrested for this offense.

During his arrest, officers say Russell was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on his person and an additional firearm was located in his vehicle, which was discovered to have been previously reported stolen.

Officers say Russell was also found to be in possession of approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, half an ounce of purported cocaine, an excess of 500 pills of synthetic opiates, and narcotic paraphernalia.

Detectives responded to the scene and executed a search warrant at Russell’s residence which revealed Russell’s residence to contain an additional 20 firearms varying from handguns to rifles, four of which were un-serialized, one additional previously reported stolen firearm, an additional pound of methamphetamine, and an excess of various calibers of live ammunition.

Officials added that a records check was conducted which revealed Russell to be a previously convicted felon, and it was learned he has failed to register as a sex offender since 2017.

According to police Russell was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for the transportation of methamphetamine for the purposes of sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, maintaining a residence for purposes of narcotic sales, under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in public while not the registered owner, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of an un-serialized firearm, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Russell is also being held in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or any other narcotic activity, is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.