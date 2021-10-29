Porterville man arrested for allegedly molesting multiple children between ages 6 to 12-years-old

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man on Friday for multiple sexual molestation charges, according to Porterville police officials.

Officers say in mid-October of 2021, detectives from the department’s General Investigations Unit began to investigate reports of a child molestation that took place in Porterville.

According to investigators, detectives learned that the suspect, Luis Angel Tapia Gutierrez, 24 of Porterville, had, “sexually molested three different children, ranging from 6 to 12-years -old, over a period of several years at different locations within the City of Porterville.”

On Friday just before 8:00 a.m., detectives say they found Gutierrez at a residence in Porterville where he was arrested.

Porterville police officials say Gutierrez was arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a child, oral copulation upon a child and sodomy of a child.

Police say he was later booked at the South County Detention Facility and his bail is set at $1,500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Maria Aguillon with the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.