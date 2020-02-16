Porterville man arrested fleeing from officer during traffic stop; ditching modified BB gun

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man on a bike was arrested Friday night in Porterville after ditching his modified BB gun while trying to flee from an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department.

An officer tried to stop a cyclist in the 200 block of south Main Street around 9:12 p.m. to perform a traffic stop, Police said.

The cyclist, identified as Jaime Ortiz, got off his bike and tried to flee on foot while throwing away what appeared to be a firearm.

Police quickly caught Ortiz and were able to recover the firearm, which was found to be a BB altered to appear like an actual firearm.

Officers also found that BB gun had a magazine inserted that contained live ammunition, Police said.

Ortiz was evaluated and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to be a convicted felon, who was prohibited from possessing ammo.

The suspect was later booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department’s South County Detention Facility where he’s being held on $10,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.