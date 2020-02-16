Porterville man arrested fleeing from officer during traffic stop; ditching modified BB gun

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jaime Ortiz (Courtesy of Porterville Police Department)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man on a bike was arrested Friday night in Porterville after ditching his modified BB gun while trying to flee from an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department.

An officer tried to stop a cyclist in the 200 block of south Main Street around 9:12 p.m. to perform a traffic stop, Police said.

The cyclist, identified as Jaime Ortiz, got off his bike and tried to flee on foot while throwing away what appeared to be a firearm.

Police quickly caught Ortiz and were able to recover the firearm, which was found to be a BB altered to appear like an actual firearm.

Officers also found that BB gun had a magazine inserted that contained live ammunition, Police said.

Ortiz was evaluated and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to be a convicted felon, who was prohibited from possessing ammo.

The suspect was later booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department’s South County Detention Facility where he’s being held on $10,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know