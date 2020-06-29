Porterville man arrested after home invasion, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man was arrested Sunday after a home invasion, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of South Cottage Street for a possible home invasion at around 12:14 a.m.

Authorities say the victim called the police department after she woke up and found a man unknown to her inside her home.

The victim told authorities she ran back into her bedroom where she locked herself inside and called 911. The suspect fled the home on foot and left both of his shoes in the living room.

Officers say they cleared the home and began checking the area for the suspect.

Officers were able to contact 26-year-old, David Carl Lee of Porterville walking barefooted on Jaye Street north of Olive Avenue.

Lee was found to be in possession of several items taken from the victim’s residence on Cottage Street, according to authorities.

Lee was arrest without incident and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $ 60,000.00 bail.

