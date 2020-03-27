Porterville man arrested after fraudulently charging over $116k to employer’s account, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man was arrested after fraudulently charging over $116,000 to his employer’s bank account and used the account to pay other people’s personal bills, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers started an investigation on Wednesday after a local business owner reported that someone had accessed the company bank account and paid personal bills without permission, said Chief Eric Kroutil.

An investigation identified Alfredo Murillo Sanchez, 48, a business employee, as the suspect, Police said.

Sanchez was found and arrested on Thursday in the area of 15000 Road 223, Kroutil said. He initially denied the crime before admitting to police, the Police Department said.

The fraudulent charges were determined to be in excess of $116,000 and occurred over a three-month span.

Kroutil said it also appeared that Sanchez used the business account to pay the personal bills of other individuals.

Sanchez was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of embezzlement, financial elder abuse and misdemeanor warrants.

Anyone with information on the crime or has permitted Sanchez to pay their bills is asked to contact Detective Jesus Gallardo at 559-782-7400.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.