PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member with an active felony warrant was arrested after fleeing from police on Saturday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 9:55 p.m. they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for several vehicle code violations near Cottage Street and Henderson Avenue.

After the vehicle yielded, officers say the front passenger, identified as 42-year-old Deidra Parker, exited while the driver sped away. Parker was detained pending further investigations.

Detectives say the suspect was followed for a short distance before it became inoperable after hitting a curb. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old David Perez, fled on foot.

With the help of a K-9, police say Perez was found hiding inside a garage at a neighboring residence. He was identified as an active criminal street gang member who was a Parolee at large and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

During the search of his vehicle, investigators say they found evidence of a BHO lab and authored a search warrant for Parker and Perez’s home.

At the end of the investigation, authorities say Perez was booked under suspicion of Felony Evading, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Parole Hold, and for a Felony Warrant. He is being held without bail.

Detectives say Parker was also arrested and booked under suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and with a $250,000 bail.