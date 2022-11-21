PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19.

In September, the teenager was sentenced to six months in juvenile hall.

The teen was also sentenced to eight-to-ten months of probation with grief and PTSD counseling.

The judge ordered that the teen do 100 hours of volunteer work and write an essay about why he set the library on fire.

In addition, the teen was asked to write a letter of apology to the families of Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the fire in February 2020.

Originally, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward charged the teens, who were 13-years-old at the time of the fire, with first-degree murder and arson. The judge dropped the murder charges, but Ward said he doesn’t regret his decision to charge the teens.