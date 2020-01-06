Porterville daycare owner arrested on child molestation charges

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who ran a Porterville daycare was arrested on child molestation charges, the Porterville Police Department said Monday.

On Dec. 30, the Police Department opened an investigation after allegations were made that a man who operates a licensed daycare facility sexually abused children.

Jose Luis Caballero Cortez, 58, and his wife have run Caballero Family Child Care for 22 years.

Police say an investigation into Jose supported the allegations — confirming a female juvenile victim and identifying multiple witnesses to the assaults.

On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Jose was arrested at the daycare facility without incident and booked into the Tulare County Jail on multiple counts of child molestation.

The Police Department is working with the California Community Care Licensing Division, which is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone who has had, or who knows of a child who may have had questionable contact with Jose Luis Cortez Caballero is urged to contact Porterville Police Detective Mark Lightfoot at (559) 782-7400.

