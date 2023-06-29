PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraud alert was issued by the Porterville Police Department on Thursday regarding people allegedly saying they are city employees and going door-to-door selling solar panels.

The Porterville Police Department says city employees do not go door-to-door soliciting business for solar panels and the City is not requiring residents to install solar panels.

Officers say legitimate inspections are scheduled in advance and are not conducted at random. They advise anyone who suspects fraud to ask for City identification and not hesitate to call for verification.

Porterville Police Department reminds community members all City personnel wear clearly marked City of Porterville attire, drive marked City of Porterville vehicles, and carry the City of Porterville credentials.

They also remind the public to not provide personal information or allow anyone to enter their homes if they are not able to verify their identity.

To report fraud, police encourage them to call them at (559) 782-7400.

To verify if an individual is an employee and is conducting legitimate City business, they ask to call the following phone numbers: