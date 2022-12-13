PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old has been identified and taken into custody for theft and possession of stolen vehicle warrants, officials with the Porterville police said.

On Tuesday around 7:36 a.m. officers say they were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street on the report of a vehicle that had been stolen. Officials say the vehicle was left running while unattended in front of the residence.

According to Porterville police during the investigation, the vehicle was located in Terra Bella. When they arrived at the scene, investigators from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (TRATT) were led to a residence in the 23000 block of Avenue 92 also in Terra Bella.

Detectives said during a search warrant authorized by the Superior Court Judge to the residence, they contacted 27-year-old Eduardo Saucedo Ramirez who through the investigation was determined to be the suspect who had allegedly stolen and driven the vehicle to that location.

Saucedo Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and other active warrants. He was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detentions Facility.