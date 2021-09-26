POLICE: Woman shot at sports park in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a sports park early Sunday morning, according to Visalia police officers.

Just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital regarding a woman who arrived at the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they learned that multiple people were at the Riverway Sports Park after closing hours and the victim was shot after a confrontation between her and several other individuals occurred.

According to police, officers also learned that the victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle by a witness.

Officials responded to the sports park and say they were able to identify a crime scene after locating a shell casing.

Visalia Police say the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab were asked to respond to the scene and assist with the investigation.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Morgantini at (559) 713-4104. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the department’s anonymous tip-line at (559) 713-4738.