FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was seriously injured after being run over by a car during a potential domestic dispute, according to Fresno police.

According to police, around 9:00 p.m. they responded to calls about a woman who had been hit by a car near an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found a 25-year-old woman down on the asphalt with serious injuries to her torso and upper limbs.

Police say during their investigation they were able to determine that the woman was involved in a disturbance with another woman.

Police say they were told by witnesses that the woman injured jumped on the hood of the other woman’s vehicle, fell off, and was run over ‘at least twice’ as described by authorities.

Police say they believe the women involved possibly knew each other.

Police say they believe the victim lives in a nearby apartment.

The suspect is described by police as a 35-year-old female, and the vehicle involved is described by police as a red Hyundai four-door car.

Police are still investigating the incident but say they have witnesses cooperating with them as well as possible video of the incident.