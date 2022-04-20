VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to arrest a vehicle burglary suspect and find the stolen property, according to the Visalia Police department.

On Wednesday, around 9:33 a.m. officers responded to a burglary on South Martin Street.

During their investigation, officers say they determined that the stolen property was possibly at a residence on the 300 block of North Giddings Street.

While at the residence, officers say they found 20-year-old Johnathon Vermeer, who reportedly admitted to the burglary.

Investigators say they also found other property that came from the burglary.

Police say all of the stolen property was found and returned to the victim.

Vermeer was arrested and booked for burglary and possession of stolen property, according to police.