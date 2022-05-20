FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect at the center of a standoff in northeast Fresno has not been located by police.

In an update on Friday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderama said that he met with the management of the Save Mart grocery store and confirmed that the department was ready to release the store back to them.

It follows following an over 20-hour search of the premises by Fresno Police officers, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement personnel.

“Searching pretty much every nook and cranny in this very large grocery store and we have been unable to locate the suspect. We did find some evidence that he was here: we found some footprints up on the roof, we found some clothes discarded within the building, but we have not been able to find him – so at some point we have to call off this search.”

According to the police department, there is no evidence to suggest the suspect is armed.

“The store is not going to open up immediately simply because there is a lot of clean-up to do,” said Chief Balderama

The name of the suspect was not released by Chief Balderama.

Officials from the Clovis Unified School District made the decision to cancel classes at nearby Kastner Intermediate School on Friday due to the nearby heavy law enforcement.

“We recognize the disruption that this causes to our families and appreciate their understanding as we work to keep our students, staff and community safe,” said Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants.