POLICE: Two teens arrested after breaking into Merced home, leading officers on high-speed chase

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two 17-year-olds were arrested after burglarizing a home and leading officers on a high-speed chase Saturday evening, according to Merced Police Department officials.

Just before 9:00 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Parkwood Court after receiving a call from the resident’s house-sitter saying that she “heard someone break in while she was inside.” Officials say she had exited the home before calling authorities.

According to officers, the two suspects stole the victim’s purse and left in her car while she waited for police to arrive on scene.

Merced Police Department officials say as one of their officers was responding to the scene, his vehicle was almost hit by the suspect driving the stolen car.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop that resulted in a high-speed pursuit, according to police. Officials say the officer ended up terminating the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

Authorities say the suspect continued to drive “dangerously” on 16th Street and while trying to make a left turn, collided with a curb and caused the vehicle to roll over on its side, into a building on the 1500 block of Canal Street.

According to police, the two suspects were then taken into custody and arrested. Officials say they were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and booked into custody at the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Myles Richter at (209) 385-6905 or by email at richterm@cityofmerced.org.