MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested two people after a high-risked traffic stop of a stolen vehicle according to Madera Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, according to Madera PD’s Facebook post, Officer Carrillo located a stolen vehicle off of 4th and highway 99.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two males and police proceeded to conduct a high-risk traffic stop.

Tools were found inside the vehicle that are commonly used for stealing catalytic converters officers say.

The two suspects were placed under arrest for the stolen vehicle and for outstanding warrants.

Police say there will be further investigation due to recent catalytic converters thefts.