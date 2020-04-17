Police: Two dead after suspect flees officers and crashes into another car at high speed

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two drivers are dead after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Fresno Thursday, according to Fresno Police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Clinton Avenue.

Officers say they were patrolling an area close to Roeding Park when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, ran the plates, and established that it had an expired registration. They attempted to pull that vehicle over but it sped away.

“The suspect vehicle who fled, according to witnesses, ran the red light here northbound Palm at Clinton, traveling out what witnesses described as well over 100 miles per hour,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

“The victim vehicle was traveling westbound on Clinton and was preparing to make a southbound turn onto Palm and was in the middle of the intersection when our suspect vehicle collided with him.”

According to police, the suspect crashed into the side of that vehicle at the intersection. Both drivers were killed.

No other injuries were reported.

