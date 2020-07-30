Police: Tulare man signed off on corrective traffic tickets by forging officer’s signature

Tyler Martinho, 31, of Tulare (Tulare Police)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man was arrested recently for fraudulently signing off on corrective traffic tickets for a profit by forging a police officer’s signature, according to the Tulare Police Department.

A few weeks ago, officers became aware of “fix it tickets” being fraudulently signed off and turned into the courts, said Sgt. Edward Hinojosa. These citations were for mechanical violations including tinted windows, loud exhaust, malfunctioning lighting equipment and more.

An investigation found several citations that were forged with an officer’s signature as being corrected and turned into Tulare County Courts.

Investigators found that an individual was running a scheme and profiting from forging these correctable citations and people were not taking corrective action on their vehicles.

Detectives on July 15 served a search warrant at a residence in the area of 200 E Colonial Circle in Tulare, Hinojosa said. Evidence was found linking Tyler Martinho, 31, of Tulare, as the person who was forging the citations for a profit.

Martinho was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of forgery, identity theft, impersonating a police officer, falsifying court documents and conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melikian with the Tulare Police Department at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2155.

