Police track down suspect driver in fatal Clovis hit-and-run crash

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department says officers have found a driver who is believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Shaw and Peach avenues after it was reported that someone was just hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found 54-year-old Rod Lawley suffering from major injuries but say the car that hit him was nowhere to be found.

Lawley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died.

The following Saturday, Clovis Police announced that detectives have identified and have tracked down the driver who is suspected of being involved in the crash.

The department says it has taken the driver’s car into evidence as detectives look through it for any possible clues tied to Lawley’s death.

Police have not revealed the identity of the driver at this time.

The Clovis Police Department says it can’t release any more details on the investigation at this time, but it will continue to provide updates as they become available.