Police: This man was arrested for starting 8 fires in 35 minutes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A string of eight fires all over Selma Thursday were traced back to one man – who is now under arrest, according to Selma Police Department.

Officers say the eight calls all came within 35 minutes:

7:28 p.m.: Highland and Highway 99 about a fire underneath the overpass.

7:33 p.m.: A brush fire near Highway 99 and Floral Avenue roundabout.

7:34 p.m: A report of a dumpster fire behind Panda Express.

7:38 p.m.: Another dumpster fire near Fit Republic gym.

7:44 p.m.: A third dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Selma Cinema. (Authorities say during this time officers received information about a man riding a green bicycle intentionally starting the fires.)

7:55 p.m.: A shopping cart on fire, spreading towards a structure, in the alleyway of the 1800 block of Stillman Street.

7:58 p.m.: A dumpster fire at the rear of the Selma Fire Department on McCall and Floral Avenue.

8:03 p.m.: Another dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Sierra Market grocery store at 2400 McCall Avenue.

According to Selma Police, at the same time as the final call witnesses reported a man riding a green bicycle and holding what appeared to be a “blow torch” in his hands. Officers initiated a bicycle stop and arrested the suspect. He was identified as 27-year-old Owen Aguilar of Selma.

Investigators say they interviewed Aguilar, who confessed to committing the eight reported fires. Aguilar was arrested for eight counts of felony arson to property and grassland.

