POLICE: Third suspect arrested in connection to Visalia homicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A third suspect was identified and detained in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month in the City of Visalia, according to Visalia Police officials.

Police say Rocky Patrick Munoz, 40, is the third suspect arrested in connection to the death of Dominic Harris, 38, who was killed on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 7, police responded to the 2500 block of West Hemlock for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say Harris was found and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Saturday, detectives say they arrested Derek Williams, 35, and his girlfriend Elissa Navarro, 31, in connection to the homicide and say the two were attempting to avoid police by hiding in the City of Taft.

According to police, Munoz was arrested four days later after investigators were able to identify him as a suspect in the case.

Officers say after an arrest warrant was issued, police arrested Munoz at a residence near the 3700 block of S. County Center on Wednesday after visually identifying him in the front yard of the home.

Visalia Police officials say Violent Crimes Detectives were then called out to the scene to take over the investigation.

According to officers, Munoz was later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on homicide and conspiracy charges.