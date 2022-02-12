POLICE: Teen shot and killed outside Fresno bowling alley, detectives investigate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a teen was shot and killed outside a Fresno bowling alley on Friday night, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Bowlero on Blackstone Avenue regarding an armed disturbance inside the location.

While officers were responding to the scene, police say additional 911 calls came in with reports of shots fired and a shooting victim at the bowling alley.

Authorities say upon arrival, officers arrived at a “chaotic scene” with people leaving the area. According to investigators, officers located an 18-year-old man in front of the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Related Content One person fatally shot at Fresno bowling alley, according to police

Fresno Police Department officials say homicide detectives responded to the incident and are currently investigating the shooting.

Detectives say at this time, officers learned a “physical altercation” began between two groups of customers inside the Bowlero and continued outside the business where the shooting took place.

According to investigators, the shooting is an isolated incident and is gang-related.

Police say initial reports to 911 stated this was an “active shooter” situation happening inside the bowling alley, but officers say the incident was not an “active shooter” and did not occur inside the business.

Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama gave the following statement in a press release regarding the incident:

We want to assue our community that it was an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to not only investigate the crime, but to deter any retaliation. Your Police Department is increasing our patrol presence throughout the weekend at locations where our community gathers. Although the frequency of violent crime has been dramatically reduced during the past two months, we continue to make public safety our number one priority. We will not stand for this type of violence in our community. Chief Paco Balderrama

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.