PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was found with a loaded handgun and a bottle of Xanax pills, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On Saturday, officers say they saw a gold sedan in the area of Manning and Madsen Avenues, with a headlight out.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they say they were lead to believe narcotics and weapons were being stored in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers say they found a purple backpack containing a 9mm loaded handgun with several 9mm rounds and a bottle of perscription Xanax pills.

Officers say they were able to determine the backpack belonged to a 17-year-old juvenile passenger.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and booked on several gun and drug charges, according to officials.