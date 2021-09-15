POLICE: Teen arrested in connection to seven different Fresno robberies, shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting and a string of armed robberies in northwest Fresno on Wednesday, according to Fresno Police officials.

Detectives say they have been working ‘diligently’ to locate 19-year-old Daylon Perry who was wanted for a shooting investigation on July 21, 2021 and a string of armed person robberies that happened in mid-August.

According to detectives, Perry is also a person of interest in a jewelry heist in Yuba City that happened in early September.

Police say investigators received information that Perry was in the area of Shaw and Millbrook avenues on Wednesday.

Undercover officers say they watched Perry leave the area in his vehicle and were able to arrest him shortly after without incident.

According to Fresno Police, Perry is a Fresno gang member and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting and seven armed robberies.