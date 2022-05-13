FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in the robbery of a CVS store that was captured on camera earlier this week have been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shirrell Cummings and Reginald Taylor have been identified as two of the suspects involved in the incident, according to police.

Officers say the two suspects are facing multiple theft and robbery charges – and it is also believed that this incident was possibly not their first robbery.

Investigators add that assistance from the community helped identify the suspects.