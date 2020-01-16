Police: Suspect wanted for theft and burglary in Central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police department is searching for a suspect wanted for theft and vehicle burglaries that took place in Central Fresno.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old, Paul Murillo.

Authorities say Murillo has two felony warrants for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on Murillo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000 or Detective Ruben Torres at ruben.torres@fresno.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

