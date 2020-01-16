Police: Suspect wanted for theft and burglary in Central Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police department is searching for a suspect wanted for theft and vehicle burglaries that took place in Central Fresno.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old, Paul Murillo.

Authorities say Murillo has two felony warrants for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on Murillo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000 or Detective Ruben Torres at ruben.torres@fresno.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know