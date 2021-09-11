POLICE: Suspect arrested for mayhem after assaulting man in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man for mayhem after he assaulted a person and used a knife to cut them on Saturday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 300 block of E. 15th Street in Merced for report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police say they found a victim bleeding from his face.

Merced officials say the victim told police he was attacked by Vance Nunes, 52, for no apparent reason.

According to officers, the victim told Merced Police that after being attacked he attempted to defend himself, but Nunes pulled out a knife and cut him under his right eye.

Officials say the victim sustained a 5-inch laceration near his eye and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Merced Police say Nunes was located shortly after the incident occurred and was taken into custody.

According to authorities, Nunes was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked for mayhem.