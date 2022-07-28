LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old man suspected of shooting another adult man in Lemoore on Wednesday night has been arrested, police say.

According to the authorities, at 7:13 p.m. police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sierra Cir. after a report of a man shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The official report says that moments after, the suspect identified as Daniel Garcia of Armona, 40, was located by the California Highway Patrol leading to a multi-agency high-speed pursuit that ended in the city of Hanford. A short-barreled shotgun, ammunition and a pistol were seized after the pursuit.

Lemoore Police Department

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and evading a peace officer. Garcia’s bail was set at $595,000, officials say.