POLICE: Shooting in northeast Fresno causes school to go on lockdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno that left one man injured and caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to Fresno Police officials.

Police responded to the area of Herndon Avenue and First Street around 2:00 p.m. regarding a shooting that had taken place at a liquor store.

Upon arrival, police say officers located several bullet casings in front of the liquor store, confirming that a shooting had taken place.

According to investigators, two vehicles were involved in the incident and police believe multiple people had been shooting at each other from the two vehicles.

Officials say as assisting units and air support arrived, officers were able to locate and follow a vehicle that dropped someone off at a local hospital down the street.

Police also say air units noticed someone had throw multiple objects out of the car as they were driving away from the scene. According to officials, two firearms believed to be involved in the shooting were recovered by ground units.

Officers say one unit assisting was able to make a vehicle stop at Ellery and Millbrook avenues near Eaton Elementary School.

According to police, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown as the stop was being conducted, but since then has been lifted.

Authorities say three people were detained during the stop and no one else was injured from the shooting.

Fresno Police officials describe the second car involved in the shooting as a white sedan based on witness accounts and are currently searching for the vehicle.

Police say it is unknown how many people were in the white sedan and investigators are gathering footage within the area to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

According to officials, the man who was shot is currently in stable condition.

Fresno Police say detectives will be at the scene for a few more hours, but investigations will not affect traffic in the area.