Police: Selma man arrested after injuring daughter by throwing phone during argument

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after throwing a phone at his daughter and injuring her during an argument with his girlfriend, the child’s mother, according to Selma Police.

Officers responded to Selma Hospital around 2:20 a.m. regarding an injured 4-year-old child, Chief Joe Gomez said. The child was found to have a laceration on the top of her head that required stitches.

The child’s mother advised that the injury occurred during a “disturbance” with her boyfriend, the child’s father.

The mother said that she and her boyfriend were arguing and when she told him she was going to call police, he grabbed her phone and threw it, Gomez said. When he threw the phone, it struck their daughter on the head, causing the cut.

The boyfriend then blocked the door as the mother tried to leave the residence. She eventually was able to get out and took her daughter to the hospital.

Officers then responded to the residence in the area of 3800 McCall Avenue and found the suspect, David Olais, 28, asleep in bed and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of willful cruelty to a child, false imprisonment and destroying a wireless communication device.

