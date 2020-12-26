Police seek public’s help to identify west Fresno armed robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery that was caught on camera at a west Fresno gas station.

On Dec. 19 at around 5:30 a.m., surveillance video showed a suspect entering the convivence store at the Chevron gas station near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive, just west of Highway 99, for an armed robbery, said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the victim.

During the robbery, the suspect fired the weapon twice toward the victim and left the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective E. Hull at 559-621-2080 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 with an opportunity for a reward up to $1,000 if the information leads to the suspect’s arrest.