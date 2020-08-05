Police seek public’s help to identify suspects in burglary of NW Fresno beauty school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects connected to a burglary at a northwest Fresno beauty school that took place in June.

The burglary occurred on June 28 at 1:08 a.m. at the Milan Institute at 255 W. Bullard Ave., between Maroa and Blackstone avenues, Lt. Jeff La Blue said. Suspects entered through a broken window and came back later in the same day to take cash and other items from the school.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Dennis Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.

