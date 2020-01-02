Police seek public’s help on investigating ‘senseless’ death of Fresno man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help on Thursday with information regarding their investigation into the “senseless” death of a Fresno man just before New Year’s Eve.

Fresno Police officers were dispatched to The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex, near Fruit and Ashlan avenues, on Dec. 30 at around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim in the area, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

On arrival, they found Quincy Twinn, 23, of Fresno, seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the victim and another family member were returning home from a stop at a local convenience store, Bowlan said. A light-colored vehicle pulled alongside the victim and fired into the car.

Police say the incident was unprovoked and a senseless act of violence.

Detectives are looking into all leads on the case and are asking for the public’s help with information regarding their investigation.

Bowlan said this was Fresno’s 45th murder of 2019.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

An award of up to $1,000 is available for any information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The public can also contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Unit detectives Raul Diaz at 559-621- 2445 or Mark Yee at 559-621- 2407 with information regarding their investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.