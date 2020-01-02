Police seek public’s help on investigating ‘senseless’ death of Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help on Thursday with information regarding their investigation into the “senseless” death of a Fresno man just before New Year’s Eve.

Fresno Police officers were dispatched to The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex, near Fruit and Ashlan avenues, on Dec. 30 at around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim in the area, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

On arrival, they found Quincy Twinn, 23, of Fresno, seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the victim and another family member were returning home from a stop at a local convenience store, Bowlan said. A light-colored vehicle pulled alongside the victim and fired into the car.

Police say the incident was unprovoked and a senseless act of violence.

Detectives are looking into all leads on the case and are asking for the public’s help with information regarding their investigation.

Bowlan said this was Fresno’s 45th murder of 2019.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).

An award of up to $1,000 is available for any information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The public can also contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Unit detectives Raul Diaz at 559-621- 2445 or Mark Yee at 559-621- 2407 with information regarding their investigation.

