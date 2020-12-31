Police seek public’s help locating vehicle involved in slaying of Fresno gas station clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in the early December murder of an east Fresno gas station clerk.

On Dec. 2 at around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the Valero gas station on the southwest corner of Clovis Avenue and Airways Boulevard for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. The store clerk, identified as Saul Velazco, 27, of Fresno, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Velazco was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation into Velazco’s murder has identified a vehicle involved in the crime, La Blue said. The vehicle is a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The license plate is 99021V2.

The Silverado has large tires, black rims and a silver toolbox in the truck bed. It is described as a Harley Davidson model with emblems on both sides of the engine compartment and a black and white sticker on the upper left corner of the rear window.

Police reported that the suspects left the scene and have not been arrested for the crime.

However, detectives are working leads on the case and are urging anyone with information on the vehicle or incident to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detectives R. Rockwell at 559-621-2425 or M. Yee at 559-621-2407 regarding this investigation under Fresno Police Case number 20-65553.

The public can also remain completely anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

