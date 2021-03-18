Police seek public’s help locating suspect wanted in connection to southwest Fresno homicide

Heather Aguayo, 37 (Fresno Police)

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a southwest Fresno homicide that occurred in January.

On Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jensen and West avenues regarding a report of a male lying in a field, said Lt. Rob Beckwith. John Bolech, 56, was found on an isolated dirt road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bolech was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide victim John Bolech, 56 (Fresno Police)

Investigators have identified Heather Aguayo, 37, as the suspect responsible for Bolech’s murder, Beckwith said. Aguayo has an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of murder and officers are asking anyone with her whereabouts to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 21003073

