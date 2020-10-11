Police seek public’s help investigating southeast Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police is seeking the public’s help in investigating a southeast Fresno homicide after a 47-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle.

Southeast District Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of East Lamona Avenue regarding a dead person inside a vehicle on Wednesday at around 7:03 p.m.

After the initial investigation and the results of an autopsy, authorities say it was determined the victim had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was later identified as Fresno resident, James Soto.

Homicide Investigators believe that Soto was killed in the days leading up to the discovery

of his body.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects left the scene and have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Fresno Police Department.

