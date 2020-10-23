Police seek public’s help investigating SE Fresno birthday party shooting that killed 2, injured another

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police is seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a southeast Fresno birthday party shooting that killed two and injured another.

Officers on Oct. 16 responded to the area of 1900 S. Fifth St. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shooting victims, said Sgt. Jeff LaBlue. Three victims suffering gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

The first victim, Mark Anthony DeSantiago, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The second victim, identified as Francisco Jalomo, 36, was declared dead at the hospital while the third victim, a 38-year-old man survived his injuries and was later released from the hospital, La Blue said.

Investigators found that the victims were attending a family birthday party when they were outside the residence getting ready to leave.

A dark-colored vehicle drove by the residence on Fifth Street and opened fire on the group as they stood in the roadway, LaBlue said. Investigators are investigating the motive for the shooting and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police by reaching out to Homicide Detective Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443 or Homicide Detective Manny Romero at 559-621-2451. Also, anyone can remain completely anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

