Police seek public’s help investigating central Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police is seeking the public’s help in investigating a central Fresno shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of White and Poplar avenues around 2:30 a.m. regarding a victim of a shooting, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Angel Guerra, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Guerra was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have limited details on the case but have learned that an unknown type of vehicle may have left the area immediately following the shooting, La Blue said. Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting and are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to the homicide.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detective Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445 or detective Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443 or can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

