Police seek public’s help in southeast Fresno homicide investigation

Cory Smith, 34 (Fresno Police)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a southeast Fresno homicide.

On Monday at 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pierce and Montecito avenues for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Robert Beckwith. Cory Smith, 34, was found lying near an apartment on Pierce suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators are following all leads in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives Mark Yee at 559-621-2407 or Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 with information regarding the murder under Fresno PD case 21011588. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 559-498-7867.