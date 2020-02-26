Police seek public’s help in locating vehicle connected to Lindsay homicide

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in searching for a vehicle connected to a January homicide in Lindsay, according to the Lindsay Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Mountain Circle on Jan. 25 at around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Police Chief Chris Hughes said.

The victim, identified as Albert Lopez, 42, of Lindsay, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Police said.

Investigators have found that the suspect or suspects arrived and later fled in what is believed to be a black or dark-colored 2000s Range Rover SUV and is seeking the public’s help in finding the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Nave at 559-562-2511 ext. 7151.

