Police seek public’s help in locating northwest Fresno burglary suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a northwest Fresno residential burglary that took place in June.

The suspect, identified as Christian Reyes, was seen on video committing a residential burglary on June 20 in the area of Fruit and Sierra avenues, just before 4 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff La Blue.

Anyone with information on where Reyes can be found are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

