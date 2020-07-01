Breaking News
Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Police seek public’s help in locating northwest Fresno burglary suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a northwest Fresno residential burglary that took place in June.

The suspect, identified as Christian Reyes, was seen on video committing a residential burglary on June 20 in the area of Fruit and Sierra avenues, just before 4 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff La Blue.

Anyone with information on where Reyes can be found are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know