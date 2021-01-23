Police seek public’s help in investigation into SW Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a southwest Fresno homicide.

On Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jensen and West avenues to check on a man reported to have been laying in a field, said Lt. Larry Bowlan. John Bolech, 56, was found on an isolated dirt road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bolech was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators are following all leads in the case and are asking anyone who has information on Bolech’s death to contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives, Loren Kasten, at 559-621- 2443 or Ramon Ruiz at 559-974-6662, with information regarding this investigation under case number 21003073. Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

