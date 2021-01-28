Police seek public’s help in investigation into southeast Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the fatal shooting of a homeless man in southeast Fresno.

Terry Zogg, 36 (Fresno Police)

On Jan. 3, officers responded to the area of First Street and Iowa Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. The victim, 36-year-old Terry Zogg, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot to his back.

Zogg was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police reported that Zogg, who was homeless, was walking north along First Street when an unknown assailant stood at the intersection of First and Iowa, and without provocation, shot at and fatally wounded him.

Investigators identified a red, early 2000s Honda Accord, two-door coupe, believed to be associated with the unknown gunman.

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified, La Blue said. Detectives are working leads on this case and urge anyone with information on the shooting or involved vehicle to contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives R. Rockwell at 621- 2425 or Detective M. Yee at 621-2407 with information regarding this investigation under Case# 21000483.