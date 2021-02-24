Police seek public’s help in investigation into 2020 east-central Fresno homicide near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a east-central Fresno homicide that occurred in June 2020 at an apartment complex near Fresno State.

On June 28, 2020, officers responded to the North Park Apartments in the area of 4900 N. Backer Avenue, just south of the Fresno State campus, around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a deceased male inside an apartment unit, Lt. Robert Beckwith said. The body of 45-year-old Anthony Romero was discovered on arrival.

An investigation found that Romero had died several days earlier. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and detailed examination on his body.

45-year-old Anthony Romero (Fresno Police)

On Dec. 10, 2020, officials ruled Romero’s death a homicide.

Investigators believe Romero was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex, Beckwith said. An unknown number of suspects left the scene and are unidentified at this time.

The homicide continues to be investigated by officials and they have developed a person of interest seen in the area around the time the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detectives R. Rockwell at 559-621- 2448 or Detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 20-36294.