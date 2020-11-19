Police seek public’s help in investigating central Fresno homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help with investigating the deadly shooting of a man that was sitting on the front porch of a central Fresno home.

Armando Fajardo Delacruz, 57 (Fresno Police)

On Nov. 13, officers responded to a residence in the area of 916 N. Fruit Ave. around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Armando Fajardo Delacruz, 57, in front of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Delacruz was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators found that Delacruz was sitting outside the residence eating dinner with a family member when someone walked up and opened fire, La Blue said. Officials are following up on all leads in the case and are trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446 or Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.