Police seek public’s help in investigating central Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help with investigating the deadly shooting of a man that was sitting on the front porch of a central Fresno home.

Armando Fajardo Delacruz, 57 (Fresno Police)

On Nov. 13, officers responded to a residence in the area of 916 N. Fruit Ave. around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Armando Fajardo Delacruz, 57, in front of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Delacruz was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators found that Delacruz was sitting outside the residence eating dinner with a family member when someone walked up and opened fire, La Blue said. Officials are following up on all leads in the case and are trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446 or Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.