Police seek public’s help in identifying west Fresno robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a west Fresno robbery in July.

The suspect, wearing a gray fedora, black jacket, light brown pants with brown shoes, walked into a Rite Aid on July 10 at the southeast corner of Shields and Brawley avenues, and went behind the counter while armed with a knife, said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect tried to pry the register open but was unsuccessful.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Manny Uppal at 559-621-2072 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-497-7867.

