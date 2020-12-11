Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect involved in NW Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a northwest Fresno robbery that occurred in early December.

On Dec. 3, around 12:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Johnny Quick convenience store on the northeast corner of Herndon and Polk avenues, said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect demanded cash from the clerk before heading westbound across Spruce Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective M. Uppal at 559-621-2072 or can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

