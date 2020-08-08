Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect involved in central Fresno armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a central Fresno armed robbery that took place in July.

The suspect entered a 7-Eleven store, at the northeast corner of Clinton and Fruit avenues, on July 22 at 5:56 a.m., approached the counter and demanded money from the register while armed with a firearm, Sgt. Brian Valles said. The suspect fled south from the location with about $90.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Eric Hull at 559-621-2080 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-497-7867.

