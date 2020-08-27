Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in armed robbery of central Fresno taco stand

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that took place at a central Fresno taco shop early Tuesday morning.

A suspect entered a taco stand in the area of Weber and Hughes avenues at 12:08 a.m. and demanded money from the victims at gun point, Sgt. Brian Valles said. The suspect fled with approximately $1,000.

A black pickup truck is believed to be the getaway vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Eric Hull at 559-286-9092 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

