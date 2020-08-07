Police seek public’s help in identifying pair of suspects involved in SE Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who robbed a customer after he cashed a check at southeast Fresno store on Monday.

The victim was inside Fat Boy Market, in the area of Cedar and Floradora avenues, on August 3 around 4 p.m., said Lt. Jeff La Blue. The first suspect, an unidentified male, saw the victim cashing a check while paying for his own merchandise and left the shop.

The second suspect, an unidentified female, entered the shop and followed the victim out of the shop after he received his cash.

Both suspects entered the same vehicle and followed the victim away from the location where they robbed the victim of his wallet, La Blue said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective P. Dhillon at 559-515-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

